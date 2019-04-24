What time is Neighbours on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Every soap fan needs good Neighbours. Since it was first screened in 1986, UK viewers the love, laughs and fights of Australia’s Ramsay Street.

What days of the week is Neighbours on TV?

Neighbours is usually on Monday to Friday, with five episodes per week.

What time is Neighbours on TV?

Usually episodes air on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1.45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5.30pm.

Although normally Neighbours takes a break from UK screens around Christmas to stop the British soap catching up with Australia’s episodes, this has changed thanks to a new deal with Channel 5. In 2018, the soap ran all year round and aired a special episode on Christmas day.

Can I live stream Neighbours online?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to live stream the show on Channel 5 catch-up service My5. Other online services, however, may have Channel 5 as an option.

Can I catch up on Neighbours episodes if I miss them live?

Yes. Shortly after the evening broadcast, Neighbours available for catch-up viewing on My5. Each episode is available for a month after its first broadcast.

Can I watch Neighbours on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

No. As Channel 5 only buys rights for transmission of Neighbours in the United Kingdom, the terms of their broadcast licence do not permit them to transmit outside of the UK.

What’s going to happen in Neighbours tonight and this week?

Warning! Spoilers below:

Monday: Sheila discovers the real reason Kyle and his wife Georgia are divorcing – Kyle’s still in love with his ex-girlfriend Amy! Paul clashes with son Leo after discovering the truth about the punch-up at the Backpackers.

Tuesday: There’s a shock in court as Finn avoids being sent to prison! Shaun blackmails Elly over their secret one-night stand which has left her pregnant.

Wednesday: Ramsay Street is divided as Finn moves in with the Kennedy family! Meanwhile, Toadie returns home after his trip to the US and is angry to discover Shane and Dipi have packed-up his late wife Sonya’s belongings.

Thursday: Susan makes a shock discovery that a batch of Karl’s apricots have been sabotaged with razorblades! Will Toadie really boot Shane, Dipi and their daughters out of Number 30?

Friday: Can the Kennedy family alert all the neighbours before someone falls foul of the sabotaged apricots? Paul has an unexpected offer for Chloe – he’ll pay her to stay away from Kyle!

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information on our Neighbours hub.

Who is the Neighbours showrunner?

Jason Herbison has helmed the show since 2013, taking the reins from Alan Hardy. The series was originally created by Reg Watson in 1985

Is Ramsay Street a real place? Is neighbours filmed in Australia?

Unfortunately Ramsay Street isn’t real – and nor is the Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough (which is actually an anagram of Neighbours, with an extra ‘o’ and ‘r’ left over).

However, Pin Oak Court in Vermont South, Australia, is the real cul-de-sac that doubles for Ramsay Street.

The houses featured in Neighbours are real and are used for external shots. Many of the internal scenes, however, are filmed at Global Studio.

Can I visit the set of Neighbours?

Yes, the show offers fans the chance to see the show’s sets, including the exteriors of Harold’s Store, The Waterhole and Lassitier’s Lake. You can find out more about the fully-guided tour here.

Who’s in the cast of Neighbours?

Here’s the current cast of the hit soap:

