Dawn’s “dead” dad is still alive… and unmasked as Harriet’s stalker in Emmerdale!

There was a back-from-the-dead SHOCKER in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV, when Dawn Taylor’s (played by Olivia Bromley) supposedly deceased dad, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) turned out to be very much alive… and out for revenge on former police officer Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton)!

At the start of the episode shown on Wednesday 17 April, Harriet awoke at home, armed with a cricket bat. She was still spooked after investigating the ringing bells at the church in the previous night’s episode and then being locked-in by the unseen stalker who has been menacing the village vicar for the past few weeks.

But Harriet’s unaware of the true identity of her stalker and the fact he’s being helped by someone very close to home… Dawn!

“Will’s just come out of prison,” reveals Dean Andrews, who also played DS Ray Carling in BBC1’s Life On Mars and its follow-up Ashes To Ashes. “He’s quite a hard man and was a drug baron back in the day, part of organised crime. But he got put in prison by Harriet and he holds a lot of anger towards her for that.”

After secretly reuniting with her dad, Dawn warned Will: “You’ve got to be careful. Harriet still thinks you’re dead!”

It quickly became clear Dawn has been in touch with Will for a while and knows he is Harriet’s stalker.

“Will holds a lot of guilt for not being there to look after Dawn,” continues Dean. “There are all kinds of emotions going on with him. So that will be explored.”

So if Dawn’s in on her dad’s plans does that mean she’s just been playing nice with Harriet all this time? And will she continue to go along with his revenge plans, even if it puts Harriet’s life in danger?

“I know you want to make Harriet suffer,” said Dawn. “But I don’t want to lose you. I’ve only just got you back.”

But, Will made it clear he’s not going anywhere until he’s truly made Harriet’s life a misery.

“She’s gonna pay for what she’s done to me,” warned Will. “I want her so scared, so lonely, she’ll have no life left at all. And I want her to know it was me who did that to her…”

However, since Harriet has one of her former police colleagues, Geoff (Connor Byrne) investigating a list of possible stalker suspects, how long will it be until she makes a connection to “dead” Will Taylor?

