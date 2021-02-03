Who’s returning for the Sex and the City revival? Meet the cast of And Just Like That

Sex and the City fans can now look forward to the upcoming HBO Max revival, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

While there’s not yet much known about the revival, Sex and the City: And Just Like That, we can probably expect some celebrity cameos in addition to the other, long-running guest star: New York City itself.

However, there will be one original cast member who won’t be reprising their Sex and the City role: Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in the Sex and the City revival.

Who is in the cast for Sex and the City: And Just Like That?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all reprising their roles from Sex and the City.

Set in New York during the 90s and early 00s, the original HBO comedy drama followed protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), a sex columnist, and her three closest female friends: the conservative Charlotte York (Davis), sharp-witted lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), and the forward-thinking Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

In the upcoming 10-part revival And Just Like That, trio Parker, Nixon, and Davis are returning to their respective characters, who are now all in their 50s.

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said of the revival: “I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

When it comes to which supporting cast members might return, there’s no official word on the men in the characters lives yet.

However, actor David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s fan favourite husband Steve Brady, recently told EW: “I got to check in with some people about it and we’ll see what happens.”

Though he insisted he didn’t have any answers about whether Steve would be back, he added: “You know, my time there was a beautiful time and I’m very lucky to have been a part of that and we’ll just have to see what happens.

“We’ll see if it’s something that transpires in the future, but I don’t know.”

Why isn’t Samantha in Sex and the City: And Just Like That?

Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be returning to complete the Sex and the City quartet, and will be missing from the And Just Like That line-up.

“Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,” Sarah Jessica Parker said on Instagram, responding to a fan’s query about Samantha’s absence.

In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Kim Cattrall said she wouldn’t return to the role of Samantha, and that she hoped “another actress [would]… play it”.

“I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it,” she said. “Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones, or bring in another character.”

Cattrall also had a long-standing public feud with co-star Parker, and previously told her former co-star via Instagram that she was “cruel,” adding: “You are not my family. You are not my friend.” Cattrall told Morgan: “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is. “The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Check out how to watch Sex and the City with our handy guide. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide.