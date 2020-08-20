Accessibility Links

Ant and Dec to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes on BBC Radio 2's My Life In A Mixtape

Let's Get Ready to Rhumble is a must-play.

Ant and Dec will celebrate 30 years of friendship in a BBC Radio 2 special

Ant and Dec will host an episode of My Life in a Mixtape on BBC Radio 2, celebrating their 30-year friendship and professional partnership.

The duo first met on the set of teen drama Byker Grove in 1989 and later turned their attention towards presenting, after a brief stint in the world of pop music.

Since then, they have risen through the ranks to become two of the most well-known and well-liked personalities on British television, racking up NTA awards and fronting a number of successful shows.

As they celebrate 30 years of working together, Ant and Dec will take over BBC Radio 2’s My Life in a Mixtape for one special episode, selecting important tracks from their career and sharing some cherished memories.

The programme will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday 6th September at 9pm, with the option to tune in via the BBC Sounds app.

This is a bumper year for Ant and Dec, who hosted a brand new series of Saturday Night Takeaway just prior to the UK lockdown, as well as another round of Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

They are likely to return for the BGT live shows, which are scheduled to be held later this summer, while also taking on a very special new version of I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Unlike previous editions of the extreme reality series, which have all been held in the Australian jungle, this year’s I’m A Celeb will be held in the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

As another anniversary celebration, Ant and Dec are strongly rumoured to be bringing back SMTV Live for a one-off special, reuniting with their co-host Cat Deeley.

They presented the children’s morning show between 1998 and 2001, before passing the reins to Steps stars Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Claire Richards.

The duo’s new book Once Upon A Tyne: Our Story Celebrating 30 Years Together on Telly is also set for release in September.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV this winter. You can pre-order Once Upon A Tyne from Amazon. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

