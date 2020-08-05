Listen to an exclusive preview of the new Alan Partridge podcast

Good news, Alan Partridge aficionados: The legendary This Time host/recovering Toblerone addict is bouncing back on the (digital) airwaves with a new podcast series. Partridge will front 18 episodes of From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, available on Audible from 3rd September 2020.

Will it see a feature to rival mid-morning matters? A firearms accident that could threaten the life of a guest, perhaps? Thanks to a new exclusive preview of the series, we can promise listeners will be treated to Alan’s full low-down on the likes of motorway service stations, hair-combing and BDE.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Partridge said: “Like most people, I assumed those who hosted podcasts were pale, tech-obsessed social lepers who live with their mums and couldn’t get a platform on any meaningful broadcaster so started spouting their bloated opinions into their USB microphones to flatter their groaning sense of self-importance.

“But then I spoke to a man I’d never heard of before from Audible. HE called ME and made me an offer. I countered. He came back. I countered again. In short, we hammered out the details (to my satisfaction) and the result is a series of podcasts. They’ve been described as very good/sensational.”

The show’s official synopsis reads, “For the first time, this famously private man welcomes us into his home and bears all through a fascinating series of conversations and richly sound-designed audio vignettes.”

It adds: “Without the BBC or North Norwich Digital’s editorial management breathing down his neck, this new podcast will give Partridge the opportunity to fully realize his creative vision, in the highest quality audio.

“In keeping with podcasting’s rich heritage, each episode is recorded at home in Alan’s Oasthouse (his shed), after which audio is sent directly to Audible to ensure it meets the technical specifications laid down in his contract.”

From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast is available to pre-order now from Audible.