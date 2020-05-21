Samira Wiley narrates new The Color Purple audiobook

Samira Wiley, Emmy Award-winning actress of The Handmaid’s Tale and Orange is the New Black, is narrating The Color Purple by Alice Walker for Amazon’s Audible audiobook service.

The Pulitzer Prize winning novel has sold millions of copies worldwide and been adapted into an Oscar-nominated film (starring Whoopi Goldberg) and a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Now, Samira Wiley has narrated an audiobook release of the title which is available to stream and download now on Audible.

The acclaimed novel primarily follows Celie, a young African-American woman in the early 1900s as she encounters abuse and oppression in Georgia, United States. The story is told via a series of letters which Celie writes to God throughout her life.

Samira Wiley brings the words from the page in her narration of the story, which includes an author’s introduction, written in honour of the book’s 25th anniversary.

To listen to the The Color Purple, you can access the audiobook from your Audible account.

Wiley is no stranger to the narration world as she previously narrated the Netflix documentary Night on Earth and was nominated for Best Female Lead Vocal performance for her part in The Walking Dead video game.

