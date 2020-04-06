The BBC’s Great British Singalong will become a radio staple
The network is bringing the nation together, one song at a time
Get ready to show off your vocal skills, as The Great British Singalong will be coming to our radio stations every Thursday while the coronavirus lockdown continues.
Each week, the singalong will be dedicated to a different group deserving of celebration, with the next singalong (Thursday 9 thApril) paying homage to the thousands of nurses working tirelessly around the country as the pandemic continues.
Scott Mills will host on Radio 1, with Amol Rajan on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Yasser on the Asian Network.
All the presenters will be broadcasting from their own, separate studios, and viewers can join in with all the action by tuning in to any of the five stations from 9am.
You can choose to listen and or singalong on the radio or on BBC Sounds, and can share your efforts on social media using the hashtag #UKSingalong.
We better start warming up!