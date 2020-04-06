The BBC’s Great British Singalong will become a radio staple

Get ready to show off your vocal skills, as The Great British Singalong will be coming to our radio stations every Thursday while the coronavirus lockdown continues.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James led the first singalong on 2nd April, along with Dermot O’Leary (who was covering for Zoe Ball) on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Harpz Kaur on the Asian Network.

He said: “Well, despite the potential for an enormous technical disaster in trying to sync up five radio stations, it was a huge success. So much so that we’re going to do it again as it seemed to cheer so many people up!”

From 9am, BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and the Asian Network will be joining forces every Thursday for the BBC’s Great British Singalong, a mass singalong designed to lift the nation’s spirits

Each week, the singalong will be dedicated to a different group deserving of celebration, with the next singalong (Thursday 9 thApril) paying homage to the thousands of nurses working tirelessly around the country as the pandemic continues.

Scott Mills will host on Radio 1, with Amol Rajan on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Yasser on the Asian Network.

All the presenters will be broadcasting from their own, separate studios, and viewers can join in with all the action by tuning in to any of the five stations from 9am.

You can choose to listen and or singalong on the radio or on BBC Sounds, and can share your efforts on social media using the hashtag #UKSingalong.

We better start warming up!