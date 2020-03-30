BBC Radio stations to join together for “Great British Singalong”

The BBC’s most popular radio stations are coming together later this week for a mass singalong that aims to “lift the nation’s spirits” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and the Asian Network will take part in the singalong in a simulcast at 9am on Thursday 2nd April—with all five stations picking one song each.

The Great British Singalong will be hosted by Radio 1’s Greg James, Dermot O’Leary on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Harpz Kaur on the Asian Network, with the presenters choosing the songs after asking for listener suggestions.

Greg James said, “Nothing brings people together quite like radio does. It’s been a great comfort for me to have a focus during this extraordinary time.

“I’m so glad the listeners find what we’re currently doing a useful distraction as well. I can’t wait to annoy all the 6 Music listeners with my choice.”

Lauren Laverne added, “I’m so glad that as radio presenters we can continue to unite and entertain listeners during such a challenging time and what better way to bring people together than a singalong?

“I hope you’ll join us on Thursday—and I look forward to hearing your suggestions. I know they will be fabulous.”

Meanwhile, Lorna Clarke, the controller for BBC Popular Music, said, “In these challenging times, we know that many people have been turning to radio as a lifeline.

“The live broadcasts from our amazing presenters are providing people with a sense of community and some much-needed escapism at a time where many of us are feeling distant from our loved ones.

“We’ll be keeping that spirit up on Thursday morning as all our pop music stations come together in what is sure to be a very special moment.”

