Toby Jones set to lead new audio Around the World in 80 Days adaptation

Sherlock star Toby Jones is set to lead a revival of classic Jules Verne story Around the World In 80 Days in a new audio drama from Audible, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Advertisement

Jones – who has starred in the likes of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Detectorists and Captain America – will voice Phileas Fogg in the dramatisation. A gentleman gambler, Fogg embarks on a journey by steamer, rail, and elephant, across land and sea after wagering that he can – you guessed it – get around the world in 80 days.

Fortunately, he doesn’t undertake the challenge alone, helped along the way by trusty French valet Jean Passerpartout, who will be voiced by George Blagden (who played Louis XIV in Versailles).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The drama will also star Don Gilet (Eastenders’ Lucas Johnson), who will portray Detective Fix, a Scotland Yard copper who follows Fogg on his transnational trap, convinced the explorer is a bank robber.

First released in 1873, the Around the World In 80 Days novel has been adapted for stage, radio, TV and film, including Disney’s 2004 movie starring Steve Coogan and Jackie Chan. Monty Python star Michael Palin memorably took on the challenge in real life during 1989, managing to circumnavigate the world without aircraft in 79 days and 7 hours.

Advertisement

Around The World In 80 Days is available to pre-order now at www.audible.co.uk and will be available to download from 15th October 2019 for free as part as Audible’s 30-day free trial.