MPs and journalists pay tribute to “titan” John Humphrys after emotional final Today show

MPs, journalists and stars of TV and radio have applauded the long career of John Humphrys after the veteran broadcaster presented his final edition of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.

Advertisement

With his final edition featuring interviews with former prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair, the 76-year-old political interviewer closed the show with an emotional thanks to his listeners.

“I am amazed at the loyalty you have shown this programme. You really are the backbone of our country. You care about our democracy,” he said.

“I really do feel like I’ve got to know you over the decades and you’re decent people. I’m more proud than I can say that you have put up with me for so long. Thank you. All of you.”

He finished: “Today matters for tomorrow. If that’s a rather corny way to end my years on the programme then so be it.”

BBC Director-General, Lord Tony Hall, also joined Humphrys in the studio to congratulate the presenter.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Thank you from all of us: the people that have loved working with you, the people who’ve put up with you at times too,” Hall told him.

“I also want to say that all the stuff you read in the papers about the ‘Rottweiler Humphrys’, you are also someone who handles interviews with people who have been through traumas or disasters – or have something they want to get off their chests but they don’t know how – with amazing sensitivity.”

The BBC's Director-General, Lord Tony Hall, thanks John Humphrys for his time as a presenter on #r4Today https://t.co/StyNOjvez8 pic.twitter.com/StvFZiUYJv — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 19, 2019

MPs including Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and fellow political journalists from Robert Peston to Evan Davis also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Humphrys’ 32 years on the airwaves.

#r4today Thank you John Humphrys for your huge contribution to public service broadcasting in our country. Although at times I could have brained you for your interruptions, your forensic interviews held us all to account enhancing our political debate. Have a great retirement. https://t.co/XCG0VjAv9k — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) September 19, 2019

From one Cardiff boy to another : thank you John Humphrys for all you’ve done to advance news, politics and human understanding @BBCr4today — Simon Hoare Esq., MP (@Simon4NDorset) September 19, 2019

#JohnHumphrys is an outstanding broadcaster & will be missed. He is versatile, brave, with an underlying humanity who doesn’t let anyone off the hook and rightly so (and occasionally annoying).

#r4today @BBCr4today #legend https://t.co/aUg6jxITva — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) September 19, 2019

'My apologies if I've been a teeny-weeny bit grumpy…'

– John Humphrys bows out from @BBCr4today after 32 gloriously irascible years.

No apology necessary.

He's been the greatest radio interrogator of them all, and will be hugely missed. ???? pic.twitter.com/p1Hc6rBwz5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 19, 2019

Waking up to @BBCr4today has been & remains a crucial part of the day. John Humphrys is one of the best journalists, will certainly miss him. — Simon Danczuk (@SimonDanczuk) September 19, 2019

From one total obsessive to another, you will be missed John Humphrys. You care about the craft in the way that not enough do — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 19, 2019

John Humphrys really deserves all the accolades. I found that the more I saw him at work on @BBCr4today close up, the more I respected him and understood why he had such enduring appeal. Way more to him than the adversarial interviews people talk about. #humphryslastday — Evan Davis (@EvanHD) September 19, 2019

Goodbye John Humphrys. I will miss you in the mornings. Enjoy the later starts to your day ☺️@BBCr4today #topjournalist #legend — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 19, 2019

Love him or loathe him, John Humphrys has been a titan of British broadcasting for a very long time. He will be much missed. @BBCr4today — Robin Lustig (@robinlustig) September 19, 2019

Big day on the Today programme as John Humphrys opens his final programme #r4today https://t.co/bfbwVOk7tk pic.twitter.com/NExunNmHRw — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 19, 2019

In a tribute in the Radio Times, Humphrys’ co-presenter Justin Webb said: “There are plenty who don’t like him, who think he’s gone on too long, who want him ‘pensioned off’ or ‘put out of his misery’ or whatever the phrase is they use to suggest that being a man in his 70s on air is somehow an affront.

“Most of these folks would see themselves as impeccable anti-sexists and anti-racists, but ageism is alive and well and apparently deeply acceptable in the anti-John movement.”

Humphrys first joined the Today programme in 1987, and is one of the BBC’s highest-paid stars, having earned between £600,000 and £650,000 in the year to April 2017 for his work on Radio 4 and quiz show Mastermind.

Advertisement

He agreed to take a substantial pay cut in the wake of the BBC gender pay row and later admitted he was “not happy” about the disparity.