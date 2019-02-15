Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy to turn radio presenter for BBC 6 Music

Actor Cillian Murphy is moving from the mean streets of Birmingham to the sound booths of BBC Radio 6 Music.

The Peaky Blinders star – who plays gangster Tommy Shelby in the acclaimed period drama – is set to present a regular slot on the digital BBC radio station from March.

Murphy, who has presented various one-off shows for 6 Music over the years and once performed as a rock musician, will be taking over Elbow frontman Guy Garvey’s slot while Garvey works on new music.

Cillian Murphy on 6 Music will on Sundays from 2-4pm from 3rd March until the summer.

“As a music lover, mixtape obsessive and long-time 6 Music fan I couldn’t be more chuffed to be asked to sit in for Guy on his hiatus,” Murphy said.

“His show has been a constant companion for me and my family on Sunday afternoons for many years now, and it will be an honour to pick the tunes in that slot for a while. 6 Music is the best radio station in the world and I look forward to becoming a temporary houseguest!”

“I am taking a couple of months off to concentrate on the final stages of Elbow’s next record,” Garvey added to explain his absence.

“Murphy is a bit too good actually, I’ve heard him before and he knows his onions. I obviously have to watch my back, but he’s nowhere near as good looking as me so I’ll win on that front.”

“We’re delighted Cillian will be joining 6 Music for the next few months,” continued 6 Music Head Paul Rodgers.

“His music selections are always interesting and I think listeners will love hearing him on 6 Music on Sunday afternoons.”

Sounds like the perfect way to (flat) cap off the weekend this spring.