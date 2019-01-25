Johnnie Walker to take time off from BBC Radio 2 to have ‘heart upgrade’

Johnnie Walker is taking some time off from his presenting duties on BBC Radio 2 to have treatment for a heart condition.

Advertisement

Walker’s wife Tiggy revealed that The Rock Show and Sounds of the 70s host is in need of a ‘heart upgrade’ but assured listeners he would be returning to the airwaves in a matter of weeks.

She announced the news on Twitter, writing: “I’ve a bit of news about Johnnie. It seems his heart needs a bit of an upgrade.

“The bad news is he’ll be off The Rock Show & SOT70’s for six weeks . The good news – he’ll be even better when he returns with all that extra oxygen pumping round his body!”

I’ve a bit of news about Johnnie @piratejw. It seems his heart needs a bit of an upgrade. The bad news is he’ll be off The Rock Show & SOT70’s for 6 weeks ☹️. The good news – he’ll be even better when he returns with all that extra oxygen pumping round his body! 😁😁@BBCRadio2 pic.twitter.com/6ELA3V4RKF — Tiggy Walker (@TiggyWalker) January 25, 2019

The official BBC Radio 2 Twitter account also tweeted to confirm the news and wish Walker well: “On behalf of the audience and everyone in Wogan House, we wish Johnnie well and look forward to welcoming him back to the airwaves in the very near future.”

As you may have heard, Johnnie Walker is having a 'heart upgrade' and will not be presenting his show for a number of weeks. On behalf of the audience and everyone in Wogan House, we wish Johnnie well and look forward to welcoming him back to the airwaves in the very near future. pic.twitter.com/iovl6cH9m6 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) January 25, 2019

Walker has been at Radio 2 for the last 21 years, including his stint presenting the Drivetime show from 1998 to 2006.

In 2003, Walker took nine months off to receive chemotherapy for a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Advertisement

Standing in for Walker over the next few weeks will be Huey Morgan on The Rock Show and Tom Robinson on Sounds of the 70s.