Listeners ‘switch’ from Radio 2 to Virgin Radio for Chris Evans’s new show

Chris Evans has made his return to the radio airwaves, debuting his new breakfast show on Virgin Radio after leaving BBC Radio 2 in December of last year.

Advertisement

Evans, who fronted Radio 2’s breakfast show for nine years launched his new programme on Monday morning with the words: “I say, this is very exciting.”

“It’s so great to be back on Virgin and I have to say it’s a real treat, we are blessed, we couldn’t be more grateful,” continued Evans, who last hosted a breakfast show on the radio station formerly known as Virgin (now Absolute Radio) back in 2001, prior to his well publicised dismissal.

He added that there had been speculation over what his first song would be, before introducing former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who sang Lucky Man live in the studio.

“I press buttons, I don’t play songs, musicians play songs,” Evans said. “Why don’t we get a musician to play a song live, how about Richard Ashcroft?”

And it proved to be a good choice as far as listeners were concerned.

Listening to Richard Ashcroft on the Chris Evans breakfast show 😍😍 — Alcohol Free Rosie (@Alcoholfreetha1) January 21, 2019

Listening to the new Chris Evans Virgin radio show. Richard Ashcroft singing a live Verve song 👍 — Irene (@irenehumphreysa) January 21, 2019

@VirginRadioUK Chris Evans knocks it out of the park… amazing breakfast show. Richard Ashcroft… sublime — jayne middlemiss (@jaynemiddlemiss) January 21, 2019

All in all, they seemed delighted with Evans’s return, with many claiming that Monday’s show meant “normal service has resumed”.

Great to have #ChrisEvans back on the radio this morning. Same format with the good morning Chris club, big screen belter. Normal service has resumed to my mornings at 6.30am 🙌🙌 — Shelly Henderson (@shellyhendo) January 21, 2019

“Ahh, normality had resumed, Chris is back on my radio,” Catherine Rees-Hughes tweeted.

Ahh, normality has resumed, Chris is back on my radio @ChrisEvans @VirginRadioUK — Catherine Rees-Hughes (@CatLonghurst1) January 21, 2019

@VirginRadioUK My house feels normal again. Kids losing school stuff, forgot something for pack ups and Chris Evans back on the radio. All the ingredients for a good day!. #ChrisEvans #breakfast #normalday — Me (@LcPryke) January 21, 2019

“HE’S BACK,” another listener commented. “I couldn’t resist tuning in. 15 mins in and already waking up in a top mood. Let’s be having you Monday!”

HE'S BACK @achrisevans @VirginRadioUK. I couldnt resist tuning in. 15 mins in and already waking up in a top mood. Let's be having you Monday! #ChrisEvans — Lloyd White (@FoxCubsta) January 21, 2019

“OMG it’s like Christmas Day all over to have Chris Evans & team back,” one listener said on Twitter.

OMG it’s like Christmas Day all over to have Chris Evans & team back 😊🧡❤️😍🙏😊👌 — B.J.A 🐝 (@AshdownAshdown) January 21, 2019

Advertisement

Evans’s move could also see loyal listeners follow him from Radio 2 to his (advert-free) Virgin Radio show, with some revealing that after more than a decade of listening to Radio 2, they “switched” on Monday morning “to listen to Chris Evans”.

After listening to Radio 2 for the last 12 years I switched to @VirginRadioUK this morning to listen to Chris Evans, so good to have him back and the format and lack of adverts is great! — mrrikki (@mrrikki) January 21, 2019