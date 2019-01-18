Jacob Rees-Mogg to present weekly LBC phone-in show – any questions?

Brexiteer poster boy Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to host a weekly phone-in show on LBC Radio.

Advertisement

The backbench Conservative MP and leading Eurosceptic will present a new hourly programme at 6pm every Friday, starting 18th January 2019.

Rees-Mogg’s new show – which LBC say will be “packed with callers, opinion and debate as the clock ticks down to Brexit” – comes after the MP was given a half-hour phone-in during Nick Ferrari’s Breakfast show.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has enjoyed the same 6pm 60-minute slot from Monday to Thursday since 2017.

“To present a weekly show on LBC at such a crucial time for our nation is an unmissable opportunity for me,” Rees-Mogg said in a statement.

“Through the phone-ins with Nick Ferrari and the programmes I have already presented, I have thoroughly enjoyed conversing directly with LBC’s listeners.

“Their honesty, insight and wisdom have challenged and inspired me. While I will be behind the microphone, they will take centre stage.

“With Brexit at the top of the agenda and opinions running high, I look forward to finding out what the public really thinks over the next couple of months and to continuing the national debate on LBC.”

Advertisement

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s call-in show is on 6pm Fridays, LBC Radio