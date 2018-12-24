Who are the Today programme guest editors this Christmas 2018?

Another year, another roster of special guest editors for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme at Christmas.

Advertisement

From David Dimbleby on democracy and politics to Angelina Jolie investigating violence against women in conflict zones. it’s set to be an intriguing festive season for the current affairs show.

Find out who’s set to helm the programme each day, and what topics they’ll be covering…

David Dimbleby

Today guest editor on Saturday 22nd December

Ho-ho-ho!! As David Dimbleby kicks of this year's @BBCr4today guest edits – here is the man himself getting in the festive mood 🎅🎄🎅 Tune in to @BBCRadio4 tomorrow at 7am – find out more here 👉 https://t.co/msgaixSULM #r4today pic.twitter.com/rlUT8RlSD9 — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) December 21, 2018

Dimbleby hosted his last ever Question Time earlier this month after 25 years on the show, and now the veteran broadcaster is the first of the guest editors to take charge on Today. He will focus on the present state of democracy and politics in the UK. The programme is also expected to look at the role of the arts outside London.

Kamila Shamsie

Today guest editor on Boxing Day

British-Pakistani author Shamsie, who won the Women’s Prize for Fiction for her novel Home Fire, will explore issues including Pakistani politics and refugees.

Martha Lane Fox

Guest editor Thursday 27th December

The co-founder of LastMinute.com will be looking at the influence Silicon Valley has over our lives, and will be asking how tech can solve the most important challenges society faces.

Angelina Jolie

Today guest editor Friday 28th December

Jolie, who as well as being an Oscar-winning actress is the United Nations Refugee Agency’s Special Envoy, will invite experts to discuss solutions to violence against women in conflict zones and the global refugee crisis. She will also hear from refugees and survivors of conflict themselves.

Chidera Eggerue

Today guest editor Saturday 29th December

Eggerue, who is also known as The SlumFlower, is the author of What A Time To Be Alone and the creator of the blog #saggyboobsmatter. She is expected to examine issues surrounding body image.

Andrew Roberts

Today guest editor on New Year’s Eve

Roberts is an acclaimed British historian and Winston Churchill biographer, who will look into the history of British and American politics and also give listeners insight into Churchill’s famous bow tie.

Outer Space

Today guest editor New Year’s Day

Advertisement

The BBC has said that the first show of 2019 will be edited by “Outer Space”. Odd? Yes. Apparently it means the programme will cover everything from alien life to commercial space flights and the future.