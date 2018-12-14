Accessibility Links

6 Music listeners bid a begrudging farewell to Shaun Keaveny as he hosts his final breakfast show

Listeners admitted that the "drunken uncle" of breakfast radio had set the bar "at a mediocre height"...

Shaun Keaveny

“Mediocre”, “rambling”, “drunken uncle” – those were just some of the plaudits levelled at Shaun Keaveny as he hosted his final BBC 6 Music breakfast show on Friday morning, after 11 years in the lukewarm seat.

As listeners slightly mourned the end of some studied traditions, including the ceremonial playing of the Hill Street Blues theme tune…

…and regular links to music news presenter Matt Everitt…

…some couldn’t help but give Keaveny begrudging praise, admitting he had set the bar “at a mediocre height” and even that they were “actually sad” he was leaving…

There was even a message from fellow BBC radio presenter John Humphrys, who called Keaveny a “lightweight” and suggested he “try doing a breakfast show for 32 years, mate”.

Keaveny moves to a weekday afternoon slot next year, as Lauren Laverne takes over on the breakfast show with some really average-sized shoes to fill…

