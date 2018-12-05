By the beard of Zeus! Ron Burgundy gets his own podcast

Well, that escalated gradually: Ron Burgundy – the legendary newsman with a voice that could make a wolverine purr and suits so fine they made Sinatra look like a hobo – is finally getting his own podcast.

Advertisement

14 years after Will Ferrell’s character appeared in Anchorman, it’s been announced the actor will revive the role for a show produced by Funny Or Die and iHeartRadio in the US.

Announcing the news, Burgundy said: “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about. I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.

“By the way, if iHeartRadio says that I harassed them into making a podcast, it is a lie!! A boldface lie!! Did I call them one hundred times in one day? Yes! But that’s called persistence! I have filed suit against iHeartRadio for these salacious claims.

“I will be representing myself legally, since I currently do not have enough money to hire an attorney.”

Burgundy also unveiled the news on Twitter – with an argument with CNN anchor Don Lemon.

They said I ate 12 dogs! I only ate 4 dogs!!! I’m not Kobayashi for cripes sake! Anyway, old friend, was wondering if you could do me a favor. — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Don, I am laughing out loud! So about that favor: the media landscape is changing so fast and I DO NOT CARE FOR IT. That's why I'm starting a “podcast!” — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Please do not start a podcast and stop contacting me. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 3, 2018

I’m starting to think Don ate the hot dogs. Not how I wanted to do this, but I am formally announcing I am doing a podcast! — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Advertisement

Burgundy’s beloved San Diegans and fans around the world will be able to listen in early 2019. The podcast is set to run for two 12-episode seasons.