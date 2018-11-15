Stephen Fry to reunite with QI Elves on No Such Thing As a Fish podcast
After handing over the QI reins to Sandi Toksvig, Stephen Fry is reuniting with the fact finders behind the show
Stephen Fry is to make his debut on popular podcast No Such Thing As a Fish, which is hosted by the researchers behind QI.
For those unfamiliar with the podcast, the hosts – known collectively as the QI Elves – get together to share the favourite fact they’ve come across that week. Since its launch in 2014, the podcast has garnered over 700,000 subscribers.
Fry’s appearance on the show, due to be released on 23rd November, will see the 61-year-old discuss a range of varied topics including how he once played a prank on political commentator Jeremy Paxman, how to properly wipe yourself down after going to the loo, and spoiling ‘virtually every book ever written.’
Fry, who hosted QI from its inception in 2003 until 2016, explained he was leaving because he felt nearly 13 years was “enough” on the popular show.
“It’s been incredibly good fun and I wouldn’t want to feel stale or for it to go sour on me in that sort of way, or for me to feel like I’m treading water or repeating myself,” he said.
“I do think it’s a good enough idea for it to have another host, and Sandi Toksvig couldn’t be a better choice. I’m very happy for the show to go on without me.”
“Behind the camera squadrons of quite extraordinarily brilliant researchers, programme makers and uniquely curious (in both senses of the word) people making that job so much easier.”
No Such Thing As A Fish, starring Stephen Fry, will be released on Friday, 23rd November on all major podcasting platforms