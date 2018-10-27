Why is there no Test Match Special on Radio 4?

‘I’m disappointed that there’s no Test Match Special on Radio 4 to listen to England’s overseas matches this winter. We were told Talksport would have commentary, but I can’t find it on my radio…’

The live commentary on England’s one-day matches against Sri Lanka has not in fact been on the main Talksport radio station, but on Talksport 2, which is available on digital (DAB) radios and also via the Talksport app and online (at talksport.com).

To avoid disrupting regular schedules on Talksport, Talksport 2 will be the home for Saturday’s Twenty20 (on TV at 2pm on Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday 27th October), the three Tests in November in Sri Lanka and also January’s tour of the West Indies.

If you’re having difficulty accessing Talksport 2 on your digital radio at home or in the car, it may be necessary to do a retune. It should only take a few minutes to find new stations that you can scroll through to find Talksport 2. To retune your DAB radio, simply press the auto-tune or auto-scan button or, if you can’t find one, press the menu button and then scroll through until you find it. Then select that option.

If none of this works, or Talksport 2 isn’t found, a full scan may be necessary. Either press and hold down the auto-tune or auto-scan button until a full scan begins, or press the menu button and go through the options until you find full scan or something similar.

On match days, die-hard TMS fans can watch Aggers and guests chatting online in The Cricket Social — go to bbc.co.uk/sport/live/cricket and click on the Cricket Social link.