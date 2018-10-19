Accessibility Links

You, Me, and the Big C podcast host honoured with posthumous radio award

Podcast presenter Rachael Bland died from breast cancer in September

You Me and the Big C (BBC, EH)

You Me and the Big C has been crowned Best New Radio Show, less than two months after the death of one of its hosts, Rachael Bland.

Bland – who co-presented the podcast with two fellow cancer sufferers Lauren Mahon and Deborah James – died from breast cancer in September aged 40.

Hosts Mahon and James, and Bland’s husband Steve, attended Thursday night’s Audio, Radio and Industry Awards ceremony to collect the prize.

On Twitter, the show’s producer Mike Holt dedicated the award to the Blands and their son Freddie.

It was also announced that the groundbreaking podcast – which tackles conversations around cancer with honesty and humour – would continue in Bland’s honour.

James said: “Myself and Lauren are looking forward to getting back in the studio soon and continuing what we started.

“I know Rach is smiling down upon us with pride and will be right with us as we take the podcast into its next phase.”

