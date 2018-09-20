Listen to the first two minutes of Serial series three

The supremely popular true-crime podcast Serial is back for a third series, and this time investigative journalist Sarah Koenig will take a broad look at the criminal justice system in the US.

Serial’s official Twitter account has shared a clip of the first two minutes of the new season, in which Koenig describes all the different kinds of people who ride the lift in the Justice Centre in Cleveland, Ohio – from lawyers and police to victims and defendants.

Season Three is coming tomorrow! Hear the first two minutes now. pic.twitter.com/zaNvDTJaSs — Serial (@serial) September 19, 2018

Koenig describes the building’s elevator as “one of the few places left in our country where different kinds of people are forced into proximity… [and] no one is bloodied or even in tears”.

The new series will use multiple court cases – from petty crimes to felonies – in Cleveland, Ohio to illustrate the US justice system’s successes and failures.

Serial’s first season, which investigated the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore Maryland, was a massive hit, and managed to convince prosecutors to grant Syed, the man convicted of the murder, a new trial. The podcast’s second series, which followed the story of former US soldier Beau Bergdahl, garnered mixed reviews.

Serial will debut the first two episodes of the new series on 20th September, with subsequent episodes to be released every Thursday.