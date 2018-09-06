Accessibility Links

Serial podcast reveals details of third season

Host Sarah Koenig will tackle the entire justice system

BOSTON - MARCH 29: Sarah Koenig, producer and host of the podcast Serial speaks at Boston University's 'Power of Narrative' conference in Boston Massachusetts March 29, 2015. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Sarah Koenig is set to take on the entire criminal justice system in the Unite States in a new season of Serial, it has been revealed.

An announcement from the podcast’s Twitter account states that the new run of episodes will see the investigative reporter look into various stories collected from “a year inside the criminal justice courts in Cleveland, Ohio.” Koenig says that they chose Cleveland as they were granted free reign to record in courts, judges’ chambers, the works.

“I don’t think we can understand how the criminal justice system works by interrogating one extraordinary case,” she says, referring to the series one trial of Adnan Syed in a trailer posted on the Serial website. “Ordinary cases are where we’d need to look.”

New episodes will be released every Thursday on all major podcast providers from 20th September.

The first season of Serial, which investigated the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore Maryland, was a massive hit, and managed to convince prosecutors to grant Syed, the man convicted of the murder, a new trial. The podcast’s second series, which followed the story of former US soldier Beau Bergdahl, was met with much hype but garnered mixed reviews,

Serial season three begins on Thursday 20th September

