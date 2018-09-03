Chris Evans to join Virgin Radio in 2019 after announcing BBC departure

The Radio 2 Breakfast Show host has jumped ship and will host the commercial radio station's morning broadcast instead

Chris Evans is set to return to Virgin Radio in 2019, almost 20 years after he left the station.

The broadcaster will take over the Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio in the new year, after finishing up a 13 year stint on Radio 2 in December.

Evans announced his departure from Radio 2 on his breakfast show on Monday morning, and now Virgin have confirmed that they’ve bagged the presenter with the biggest weekly audience on UK radio (9.04 million). He previously hosted the breakfast show on Virgin Radio from 1997-2001.

“In many ways Virgin Radio is my spiritual home,” Evans said in a statement. “I see nothing but exciting and groundbreaking opportunities ahead. In a medium that is changing so quickly on a daily basis, the potential for growth is unprecedented. Our plan is: to give it all we’ve got, see where we can get to and have the most possible fun along the way. It makes me smile every time I think about it.”

He will be replacing Sam Pinkham and Amy Voce, who will remain a “part of the Virgin Radio team” according to Wireless CEO Scott Staunton.

Chris Evans will helm the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show from January 2019