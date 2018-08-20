Eddie Mair reveals why he ended his BBC radio show two days early
“It just felt right,” says the former PM host
Eddie Mair hosted his last PM on Radio 4 – marking his final broadcast on the BBC after over 30 years – two days before he was due to finish because “it just felt right”.
Having previously revealed the date of his final broadcast on the BBC as being Friday 10 August in Radio Times, Mair hosted his final episode of Radio 4’s PM on Wednesday 8 August, without saying it was his last.
- Eddie Mair: What I will and won’t miss about the BBC
- Eddie Mair explains his decision to leave the BBC: “None of my thinking has been influenced by pay problems”
In this week’s issue of Radio Times, out on Tuesday, Mair explains that his Wednesday show was actually his last with “brilliant” output editor Eloise Twisk, who was off on the Thursday and Friday, so they decided to end it there.
“We look at each other just after our 6pm post-programme meeting and realise: that should really be my last show,” writes Mair. “It was a perfect ending, suggested by a listener. No fuss or faff, as I had wanted.
“Why not go out with that? It was not intended to be the last, but it just felt right.”
Mair has left the BBC to join commercial news talk radio station LBC.