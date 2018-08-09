Nick Grimshaw says “thanks for listening, everybody” as he signs off final Radio 1 Breakfast Show

The DJ, who has been at the helm of the Breakfast Show for six years, is moving to drivetime

Nick Grimshaw signed off his final Radio 1 Breakfast Show by saying “thanks for listening, everybody” as he left the programme after six years.

Earlier on the show, Grimshaw recalled how he had wanted to host the iconic slot since he was a kid, saying “it was very specific that I wanted to do the Radio 1 Breakfast Show”, citing then-host Sara Cox as his big influence.

“I think that’s because of you, Sara,” he said to the presenter, who had also come into the studio to say goodbye to him. “I remember listening and it being fun. It was great having someone northern and fun on the radio.”

After playing a montage of some of his best bits from the show, including clips from Simon Cowell, Harry Styles, Adele and Daniel Radcliffe, Grimshaw said: “Thank you everybody who works here at Radio 1, everyone who’s worked on the show. Thanks to all the DJs.

What an incredible six years it's been! Here's a handful of the best bits from The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with @grimmers – thank you for listening ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ctlf03OMLH — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 9, 2018

“It is so fun coming here. And like I was saying before to Sara, I wanted to do this since I was little and it’s been even better than I thought it would be. So thank you to everybody who’s made it so so good.”

After thanking listeners who had contributed “mad stories” from their lives by texting in, Grimshaw did his final sign-off:

“It’s been the best. I’ve had the time of my life being here and thank you for listening, everybody. Thanks so much. Have an amazing summer – I’m going to go and lie down for three weeks and then I’m going to take over afternoons. I’ll see you very, very soon from 4pm. Thanks for listening everybody.”

Fellow DJs Cox and Annie Mac were on site to pay tribute to Grimshaw on-air, both saying how much they were going to miss him presenting the programme.

Grimmy took over the Breakfast Show in 2012 from Chris Moyles and has become the show’s second longest serving presenter. He’ll hand over his microphone to Greg James, who will become the new host of the flagship BBC radio show in September.