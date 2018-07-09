Three Lions reaches Number One ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final match

It's coming home: Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds' hit is back in the charts after England's incredible World Cup performance

Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’s Three Lions has hit the top of the Official Vodafone Big Top 40, 22 years after its initial release.

The song, which was released in the run up to Euro 1996 (and then again for World Cup ’98), has resurfaced as the anthem for England’s run in the World Cup 2018, and made it to number one on the weekend when Gareth Southgate’s men secured a place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden. It was also ranked the number one England song in a RadioTimes.com countdown ahead of the World Cup.

The news was revealed on the Vodafone Big Top 40 radio show on Sunday afternoon. The Big Top 40 takes in commercial radio airplay, streaming figures from Apple Music and downloads from iTunes only.

The official UK chart has Three Lions at no 24, with the tune jumping 18 places in a week, and if England manage to get past Croatia on Wednesday, the song could well skyrocket to no 1 there, too – but it faces stiff competition from George Ezra and Drake at the top of the chart.

Spotify revealed that Three Lions was streamed over 1 million times on Saturday, a remarkable feat for a 22-year-old song.

England play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Wednesday

