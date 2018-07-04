Radio 4’s Melvyn Bragg: “We used to be the clever country – and now we’re clearly the stupid country”

Legendary broadcaster and Radio 4 presenter Melvin Bragg gives his view on a new golden age of television, his personal fame, and how Britain has changed…

We imagine you in a huge mansion in Hampstead, Melvyn.

No, I don’t live in a huge mansion. We’ve got a Victorian semi in Hampstead, which is very nice, thank you. And a television that is – and this is probably the kindest thing you could say– in need of replacement. It isn’t flash.

Are you watching the World Cup?

Sometimes. I’ve got quite a bit to do around the house. When my son Tom is at home we watch a lot of sport. Football on Sky, and rugby.

Do you still manage a kick about?

Well, I’ve just been in hospital. I had a hip replacement. And after that I got pneumonia, which is still hanging on. It’s a bit of a pain.