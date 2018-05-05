Accessibility Links

Scarlett Moffatt lands BBC Royal Wedding presenting role

The former Gogglebox star will be providing live updates on Radio 1

Hot on the heels of the news that Dermot O’Leary is to join Huw Edwards and Kirsty Young in fronting BBC1’s live coverage of the Royal Wedding, Scarlett Moffatt has confirmed that she too has landed a presenting role with the BBC on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

“So proud to announce I’ll be one of the wedding correspondents for the BBC,” wrote the former Gogglebox and Saturday Night Takeaway star on her Instagram account. “To say I was excited would be an understatement.”

Scarlett hasn’t quite made it to the front line alongside Huw Edwards and co, though – she’ll reportedly be providing hourly updates for Radio 1 on 19th May as part of BBC radio coverage that will also feature Chris Evans, Alan Carr, Mel Sykes and Zoe Ball.

