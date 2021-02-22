Radio Times In Conversation with… Jeremy Vine!

Join broadcaster Jeremy Vine and Radio Times

co-editor Tom Loxley to discuss his book, The Diver and The Lover before taking audience questions!

Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, 6:30PM GMT.

Between presenting his morning Channel 5 news programme and 12 noon Radio 2 show, it’s a wonder Jeremy Vine has time to think, let alone write fiction. Yet last year he published his debut novel, inspired by a favourite painting since his youth, Christ of saint John of the Cross by Salvador Dalí. While filming Eggheads in Glasgow, “Without being too obsessive, every Saturday I’d go and have a look at it, and a relationship developed,” he says. His admiration for the painting translated into one of the central storylines in The Diver and the Lover.

“I always think Radio Times is full of passion, says Vine. “From my childhood it was always about opening the pages and finding the stuff I loved. Well, my book is about a. passion, too. I fell in love with a painting and wanted to retell the story of how it came to be. At its heart, my book is a love story. Two young people fall in love in 1950s Spain as this wild, crazy artist, Salvador Dalí, paints his greatest work in the background. Pure passion!”

