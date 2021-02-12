Preacher’s Ruth Negga to star in Josephine Baker biopic

We love hearing about exciting new dramas, and here is another that’s bound to impress.

Preacher and Loving star Ruth Negga has signed up to play the lead role in Josephine, a short series charting the life of Jazz Age star Josephine Baker. The actress will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is yet to announce the rest of its cast.

Josephine Baker was a fashionable dancer and actress in the 1920s and ’30s, who went on to become a powerful civil rights campaigner and play her part in the French resistance during World War Two. She recently featured as a character in Golden Globe nominated series Lovecraft Country, played by Carra Patterson.

Josephine will be Ruth Negga’s first TV show after Preacher, the Prime Video series she starred in opposite her ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper and Brassic star Joe Gilgun. British audiences will also know her from her roles in Misfits, Five Daughters and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

The project is still in the very early stages of production, so it is not yet known when it will start shooting, or when we can expect to see the show on air. Likewise, it is still unclear whether a British broadcaster will pick up the series. We’ll bring you all the latest news on Josephine the moment we have it!

