Emma Corrin says it would be “mad” for Netflix to include a fiction warning for The Crown

The Crown’s Emma Corrin has addressed demands for the Netflix royal drama to include a fiction warning, saying that to do so would be “mad”.

Corrin made her debut as Princess of Wales Diana Spencer in The Crown’s fourth season, which made headlines for its depiction of Charles and Diana’s relationship and Lord Mountbatten’s death.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Emma said that labelling The Crown as fiction would do “a disservice to creativity, and imagination, and screenwriting, and scriptwriting”.

“If we lose that then what do we have left?” she continues.

“The Crown is accurate insofar as it’s about a family over a period of time, and we have factual information about what happened to the country – and to the family. So you can write down all the facts as if it were a timeline, but all the substance is fictitious.

“We can know that Diana and Camilla went to a restaurant called Menage A Trois, which is hysterically ironic, but it happened, but we obviously don’t know what was said, so that is fiction. But that’s how a lot of series operate.

“It’s mad that they want to label it as ‘fiction’ when you have Diana: In Her Own Words where she talks about everything, and it’s much more harrowing.”

In November, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden called for Netflix to add a fiction warning to the hit royal drama as he feared “a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact”.

The streamer responded to Dowden’s shortly after, saying that as The Crown is billed as a drama, “we have no plans, and see no need, to add a disclaimer”.

