First trailer for Bridgerton promises plenty of drama and scandal

Netflix has dropped the first full-length trailer for its glossy new period drama Bridgerton, executive produced by superstar television producer Shonda Rhimes.

Advertisement

The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of a powerful family, as she attempts to navigate Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

As her older brother begins to rule out potential suitors, Daphne becomes the target of the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown and eventually crosses paths with the rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

The new trailer gives a first look at how their relationship evolves over the course of the series, initially appearing to simply infuriate each other before hatching a plan in which they can both get what they want.

“We could pretend to form an attachment… every presumptuous mother in town will leave me alone and every suitor will be looking at you,” the Duke tells Daphne.

But her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), fears that her “honour is at stake” and his overprotectiveness seemingly drives a wedge between them.

Watch the drama unfold for yourself in the sumptuous teaser below.

The series is one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of the year, with a star-studded Bridgerton cast that includes Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who), Ben Miller (Death in Paradise) and the legendary Julie Andrews (The Sound of Music).

Based on the Bridgerton series of novels written by Julia Quinn, the eight-episode series will finally arrive on the streaming service on Christmas Day.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

For fans of period drama, it could well be essential festive viewing, particularly as the schedules are a little less packed than usual this year due to a number of production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Readers of the Bridgerton novels are already excitedly speculating whether later entries in the series could be adapted over the course of subsequent seasons, but Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the show just yet.

Advertisement

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix from 25th December. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.