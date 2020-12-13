Accessibility Links

When is Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney Plus?

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are set to star in a new spin-off series for Disney Plus.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson is set to return as Nick Fury in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, Marvel announced last week.

While Marvel has not yet set an official release date for the MCU spin-off, the show was among a number of projects confirmed during Disney’s Investor Day, including She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel 2.

Joining the Secret Invasion cast is Captain Marvel’s Ben Mendelsohn, who’ll be reprising his role as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos alongside Jackson’s Nick Fury.

The crossover series will follow the unlikely duo and showcase “a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years”.

Jackson has appeared in 11 Marvel films, making his MCU debut in 2008’s Iron Man, playing the eye-patch-wearing Director of S.H.I.E.L.D and founder of the Avengers.

His Secret Invasion co-star Mendelsohn, who is best known for his performances in The Dark Knight Rises and Bloodline, appeared in 2019’s Captain Marvel and made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Last week’s Investor Day revealed a number of first-look clips for other Marvel series, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief.

Marvel also confirmed various release dates during the event, announcing that Hawkeye will be arriving on the platform in late Fall 2021, while Black Panther 2, which won’t be recasting the late Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, is expected for release in July 2022.

You can sign up to Disney+ here for just £59.99 to get a full year’s subscription. You will be able to stream Loki and so much more.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
