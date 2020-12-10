As it is already nearly mid-December, there is a high chance that you have already sung or heard Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas’ as it is one of the most played songs every festive season and for very good reason.

Well, you can hear that song and many more thanks to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special – title’s don’t get much more festive than that!

And this festive special is not just Carey with many other stars getting on board for it and a huge array of songs to enjoy. Here’s all you need to know.

How to watch Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special?

Head on over to Apple TV+ to watch the special. The service costs £4.99 a month, but there is a seven-day free trial which is more than enough time to watch this and try out more shows that the platform has – Defending Jacob and For All Mankind being two amazing shows well worth a watch.

Apple dropped the special on December 4th so it is there and ready to watch right now!

What is Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special about?

Get ready to read the most festive synopsis you are likely to see this year: ‘Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa Claus’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances from Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.’

Well, that’s us sold!

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special guests

As mentioned above, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson appear alongside Carey, but they are not alone. Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and even Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown all show up during it.

