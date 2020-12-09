Accessibility Links

Virgin River producer hints at more of Lizzie and Ricky’s love story to come in season 3

The Netflix drama's showrunner has revealed that season three is set to "dive into Lizzie's past and past relationships". **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR VIRGIN RIVER SEASON 2**

Virgin River

The much-anticipated second series of Virgin River arrived on Netflix at the end of last month, with many viewers loving the romance between Connie’s rebellious niece Lizzie (new Virgin River cast addition Sarah Dugdale) and Jack’s employee Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey).

Luckily for fans of the young couple, season three is set to explore their love story even further according to showrunner Sue Tenney.

“Sarah was a real find, and the characters are great together — polar opposites,” Tenney told TVLine.

“As we dive into Lizzie’s past and past relationships, it becomes very clear why someone like Ricky would be so attractive to her. And they both share a secret in season two that isn’t surprising from one of them and is super surprising from the other.”

Those who’ve binge-watched the whole series will know Tenney is referring to the scene in episode eight which sees the couple tell one another that they’ve never had sex. In the following episode, they take their relationship to the next level, resulting in a very angry Connie attempting to split the couple up.

Addressing Lizzie and Ricky’s romantic fate following Connie’s intervention, Tenney said their story won’t end there.

“Ricky has a fantastic arc in the books that I plan to explore. We get into a little bit of it in season two but we’ll definitely explore it more in [potential] further seasons.”

The Netflix romantic drama is based on Robyn Carr‘s Virgin River books and stars Alexandra Breckenridge as a nurse and midwife who moves to the remote Californian town to escape bad memories.

While it hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season, it sounds like fans can be confident Netflix will bring the series back for another run.

Virgin River season two left viewers on yet another dramatic cliffhanger, which star Martin Henderson recently addressed, while Tenney also hinted at how Mel and Jack’s Virgin River story will end.

Virgin River series 1-2 are currently streaming on Netflix. You can order Robyn Carr’s books on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

