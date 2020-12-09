Ariana Grande film excuse me, i love you to launch on Netflix

Netflix has just announced a film, excuse me, i love you, starring pop sensation Ariana Grande will launch on the streaming network on Monday 21st December.

The news of the film has come out of nowhere and details are scarce, but it’s thought that it will be a concert performance.

The 27-year-old US singer posted on Instagram: “dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u”.

Grande’s Sweetener world tour comprised 101 shows between March and December 2019 and focused on the music from her 2018 album Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande’s excuse me, i love you release date

excuse me, i love you will launch on Netflix on Monday 21st December.

What is Ariana Grande’s Netflix film excuse me, i love you?

The film is a concert performance, although it’s not known if it is from one performance or a compilation edited from different shows. The latter seems most likely.

The no tears left to cry singer posted on Instagram: “releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.”

What can we expect to see in Ariana Grande’s excuse me, i love you?

As a compendium of the the Sweetener world tour, the film is likely to include songs such as Be Alright, Love Me Harder, God is a woman, Bad Idea, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, 7 Rings and Dangerous Woman.

The Independent called one of her 02 shows in London last year “a relentless wall of pop wonder, crammed with little curveballs”. Expect the film to be the same.

Is there a trailer for Ariana Grande’s excuse me, i love you?

A trailer for excuse me, i love you will drop on Thursday 10th December. We will update this page as soon as it is available.

