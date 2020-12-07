Samuel L Jackson leads cast for Netflix mockumentary Death to 2020 from Black Mirror creators

Charlie Brooker sent Black Mirror fans into overdrive last week when he announced on Twitter that he’d been working on a new project for Netflix – all about the events of 2020.

And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, Netflix has now revealed the all-star cast for the programme, which includes Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant and Lisa Kudrow.

The special, titled Death to 2020, will take the form of a mockumentary about the year, and was created by Brooker alongside his regular Black Mirror collaborator Annabel Jones (although it is not being billed as an Original Comedy Event rather than an episode of Black Mirror.)

Other stars set to take part in the episode include Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

Meanwhile, another frequent collaborator of Brooker’s, Diane Morgan, will also have a role – although it’s not clear whether she will be playing her popular character Philomena Cunk, who originally appeared on Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe.

The programme is being billed by Netflix as “the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember”, and a release date is yet to be confirmed.

The streamer description of the mockumentary continues: “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add.

“Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

Brooker had taken to Twitter last week to share an intriguing looking teaser for the programme, but this is the first official information to have been announced beyond that 10-second clip.

