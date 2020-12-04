Drag Race star Monét X Change reveals her thoughts on whether All Stars should feature UK and Canadian contestants

It’s been five months since Shea Couleé was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season five and so naturally, fans are desperate to find out when series six is set to arrive and more important, which queens will be competing.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Drag Race season 10 contestant and All Stars season four winner Monét X Change not only revealed her predictions but suggested that the series shouldn’t just stick to US queens.

Whilst discussing who she’d like to see on the next series of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Monét brought up the possibility of allowing contestants from international versions of Drag Race compete in season six.

“What I don’t know is if we should have queens from other cities on, I don’t know if we should co-mingle All Stars,” she said. “I don’t know, I’m still on the fence about that decision, who knows?”

“Like should we have UK queens and Canadian queens on American All Stars, or should they just have enough seasons to have their own?”

“I remember when [America’s Next] Top Model did the US versus UK and it’s honestly still one of my favourite seasons of Top Model. So yeah, maybe a fun US versus Canada and whoever wins gets to call the whole continent there so that could be fun!”

As for the Drag Race alumni she’d like to see on All Stars season six, the New York-based queen said she hopes season four’s DiDa Ritz and season two’s Sonique are asked to be on the show.

“I would love to see someone like DiDa Ritz on the show. I think her season was season four and it’s almost close to a decade ago that she was on,” she said. “I see her online and I just think she would have a lot to add and she’s changed so much since her season.”

“I would love to see someone like Sonique last year,” she continued. “The first time I worked with Sonique we did a gig in Ireland together at the Love Sensation Festival and she’s such a nice, sweet Queen and she’s also really talented, a great singer and a great artist so I’d love to see those queens on there – more representation for queens of colour and trans queens.”

Monét is currently starring in the “Dragatha Christie” murder-mystery play Death Drop alongside Drag Race season six runner-up Courtney Act and Drag Race UK contestant Vinegar Strokes.

Death Drop is currently playing at London’s Garrick Theatre. Buy your tickets from the website.

