When is Alice in Borderland released on Netflix? Latest news on manga adaptation

Despite a year of production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the original Netflix content keeps on flowing and the platform’s latest action-packed series is looking like a treat for manga fans.

The streaming service is behind a live-action adaptation of popular series Alice in Borderland, in which a group of disaffected teens are transported away to an alternate reality where they are forced to compete in a deadly game.

Over the course of the first season, they’ll have to work together if they want to survive and track down the mysterious game master responsible for their suffering.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix’s Alice in Borderland.

When is Alice in Borderland released on Netflix?

Alice in Borderland will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 10th December.

What is Alice in Borderland about?

Alice in Borderland tells the story of Arisu, an unemployed young man obsessed with video games and prone to causing trouble with his friends.

One day, they find themselves transported to a strangely empty version of Tokyo, where they must compete in deadly games in order to survive.

It isn’t long before Arisu teams up with Usagi, a young woman who has been navigating this frightening world on her own, to unravel the mystery they have become trapped in.

Is Alice in Borderland based on a manga?

Yes! Alice in Borderland is based on a manga story written by Haro Aso and first published in Weekly Shonen Sunday, before a later collection as the original graphic novel Imawa no Kuni no Alice.

The series is not currently available to read in English, but a translation could move along if this Netflix adaptation becomes a hit for the streaming service.

Who is in the cast of Alice in Borderland?

The lead roles of Arisu and Usagi are to be played by Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya respectively.

The supporting cast includes Nijiro Murakami, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Shuntaro Yanagi, Yutaro Watanabe, and Ayame Misaki.

Is there an Alice in Borderland trailer?

There’s more than just one! Netflix has been hard at work generating hype for this ambitious new series, dropping no less than three trailers, starting with this teaser in October:

Later that month, we got our first full-length trailer which teases more of the intense action in store for Arisu, Usagi and their allies.

And if that wasn’t enough, the final trailer arrived in November to show off more of the epic manga adaptation.

Alice in Borderland is coming to Netflix in December.