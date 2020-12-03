Accessibility Links

Virgin River star Martin Henderson reveals his theory about season 2 cliffhanger mystery

The actor has shared some thoughts on the hit Netflix drama's season 2 finale. **CONTAINS VIRGIN RIVER SEASON 2 SPOILERS**

Virgin River

The second series of Virgin River landed on Netflix on 27th November, and viewers who have already binged it know it left things rather open-ended.

Now, Martin Henderson, who plays lead Jack Sheridan on the romantic drama, has weighed on the finale’s closing moments.

If you have yet to catch up with Mel, Jack and the rest of the Virgin River gang, look away now, as there are spoilers for Virgin River season two ahead.

Season two of Virgin River, based ob Robyn Carr’s novels, looked like it would finally give Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack their happy ending. The pair declared their love for one another, sharing a kiss and hoping to begin a future together.

However, in the closing moments, that hopes were potentially crushed when Mel found Jack injured from a gunshot wound in the floor of his bar.

“Who on Earth would have done that?” Henderson said to TVLine when asked who might be responsible for the potentially fatal injury.  He added: “I always joke that it’s most likely Charmaine. It does pop into your mind!”

Considering the track record of Jack’s former friend-with-benefits – now pregnant with his twins – it is certainly a possibility. Though it could also have something to do with Jack and Mel’s interference in the small town’s big drug empire.

Whatever the case, Henderson said it was “a nice, dramatic end to a season that leaves a lot of unanswered questions”.

“If we haven’t done it with our performances up to that point, hopefully [this cliffhanger] will go some ways to keep people tuned in for season three,” he said.

A third series has yet to be confirmed by Netflix but it sounds like things look hopeful.

Virgin River series 1-2 are currently streaming on Netflix. You can order Robyn Carr’s books on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

