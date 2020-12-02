Virgin River books in order – where to buy the novels

With many Virgin River fans having already binged their way through season two, which landed on Netflix on 27th November, many are already looking to get their hands on the next instalment of Mel’s story.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as midwife and nurse Melinda Monroe, who relocates to a small town to start a new life after suffering a tragedy.

In the town of Virgin River, she meets bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson) and Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), his friend with benefits.

The three of them get trapped in a love triangle as Mel begins to rebuild her life afresh in the small Californian town she now hopes to call home.

While there may be 20 episodes of the Netflix series to get stuck into, there’s even more story to be found in Robyn Carr’s novels, on which the show is based.

Read on for where to buy all 22 Virgin River books and what order to read them in.

Virgin River books in order

Her’s the full list of Robyn Carr’s Virgin River books in order, according to her website:

Virgin River – buy it on Amazon here Shelter Mountain – buy it on Amazon here Whispering Rock – buy it on Amazon here A Virgin River Christmas – buy it on Amazon here Second Chance Pass – buy it on Amazon here Temptation Ridge – buy it on Amazon here Paradise Valley – buy it on Amazon here Under the Christmas Tree – buy it on Amazon here Forbidden Falls – buy it on Amazon here Angel’s Peak – buy it on Amazon here Moonlight Road – buy it on Amazon here Sheltering Hearts – buy it on Amazon here Midnight Confessions (from the Midnight Kiss anthology) – buy it on Amazon here Promise Canyon – buy it on Amazon here Wild Man Creek – buy it on Amazon here Harvest Moon – buy it on Amazon here Bring Me Home for Christmas – buy it on Amazon here Hidden Summit – buy it on Amazon here Redwood Bend – buy it on Amazon here Sunrise Point – buy it on Amazon here My Kind of Christmas – buy it on Amazon here Return to Virgin River – buy it on Amazon here

In addition, there are also: ‘Tis the Season anthology (2014); Virgin River Christmas box set; Home to You anthology (2017); Virgin River Collection Volume 1, Virgin River Collection Volume 2; Virgin River Collection Volume 3; Virgin River Collection Volume 4; Virgin River Collection Volume 5; All I want for Christmas; Virgin River Christmas Collection; Virgin River in a Bingeworthy Bundle.

In the meantime, Virgin River seasons one and two are both available to stream on Netflix.

While a third season hasn’t yet been confirmed, with the success of the first two and the wealth of further Virgin River source material, we wouldn’t put it past the streamer to renew the show.

