Hawkeye TV series on Disney+ release date – cast, latest news and more

While half of the Avengers’ founding members are currently off the board following the climactic events of Endgame, resident archer Clint Barton aka Hawkeye remains one of the MCU’s key characters.

The character will take centre stage for the first time ever in his very own self-titled Disney Plus series, where he will finally cross paths with comic book favourite Kate Bishop.

Fans of the source material will know that Bishop goes on to inherit the Hawkeye mantle from Barton and even leads her own team of Young Avengers, so this is a major addition to the franchise.

Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld has been connected to the role for quite some time now, but neither she nor Marvel Studios have officially confirmed her involvement in the series.

That said, some fans are speculating we could get word soon, as Hawkeye begins filming in early December and Steinfeld recently shared an Instagram post that seemed to contain some subtle references to the character.

In the caption, Steinfeld counted down to her 24th birthday, but it was the inclusion of a bow and arrow emoji as well as the colour purple which sparked the rumours, given that both are closely linked to Bishop.

Industry pundit Grace Randolph has also claimed that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, due to make her first appearance in the long-delayed Black Widow movie, will also have a role in the Hawkeye series.

Take this report with a pinch of salt for now as it’s yet to be confirmed by an authoritative source, but it’s certainly possible given that the stories of Hawkeye and Black Widow have always been intertwined in the MCU.

You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the shows look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When is Hawkeye TV series’ release date?

Hawkeye is currently on target for a late 2021 release on Disney+. At least we won’t have to wait longer to see it in the UK at that stage!

A rumour on the Murphy’s Multiverse website claimed the series had been delayed, but Verge reporter Julia Alexander called the speculations “completely inaccurate” so it looks like Disney is still on for a late 2021 release – phew!

Is there a trailer for Hawkeye?

No, although Disney+ appears to have revealed an early look at a credits sequence for the series, which you can check out now.

Hawkeye TV series cast

Jeremy Renner will once more pick up the quiver of Hawkeye AKA Clint Barton, marking his sixth time playing the character on screen.

It’s not been officially confirmed who will play Kate Bishop, a young woman who Hawkeye will train into a formidable archer, though Hailee Steinfeld has apparently been offered the crucial role.

You can see Clint and Kate together in action in new concept art revealed on Disney+ in America.

However, in November 2019, Steinfeld told RadioTimes.com that she might not be able to take on the part after all.

“That’s not something that’s necessarily happening,” Steinfeld told us when asked if she’s prepping for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. “We’re going to wait and find out, I guess.”

Notably, Kate is a different character from the girl Clint trained in Avengers: Endgame, who was his daughter Lila Barton (played by the daughter of director Joe Russo, Ava).

It’s expected that Linda Cardellini, who played Clint’s wife Laura in the Marvel films, will make an appearance, but this isn’t yet confirmed.

Who is directing Hawkeye?

In July 2020, Marvel began to reveal some of the directors who had been lined up to helm episodes of the show – with Troop Zero filmmakers Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (known professionally as Bert and Bertie) signing on for directorial duties on a batch of episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also pulling the strings for part of the series will be Welsh director Rhys Thomas, whose previous credits include Comrade Detective, Documentary Now and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

It is unclear which other directors will be involved in the series, but based on the first names to be unveiled it appears as if the studio are opting for filmmakers with a history of working predominantly in the comedy genre – which could tell us something about the nature of the series.

We’ll let you know if we hear of any other directors being hired for the project.

What is the Hawkeye TV series about?

Although huge chunks of the story are unknown, Marvel has said the series will centre on Hawkeye passing on his mantle and bow to the young Kate Bishop. We also know the series will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and may explore Hawkeye’s years as the vigilante Ronin which were glimpsed in that film.

As the show is taking place towards the end of phase four of the MCU, it’s likely it will set up events for a later Avengers movie. (Read more about the slate of upcoming Marvel movies.)

Who is Kate Bishop in Hawkeye?

True Grit, Pitch Perfect and Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld is the frontrunner to play Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s successor.

In the comics, Katherine “Kate” Bishop takes up Hawkeye’s mantle during his apparent death when she joins the Young Avengers, later becoming the original Hawkeye’s protege when he returns from the dead.

Like Hawkeye, she doesn’t have any superpowers herself but was already trained in archery and martial arts thanks to her wealthy upbringing, and enhances her skills further when trained by Clint Barton.

In many stories, she teams up with Hawkeye to take on street-level crime, rather than the more extreme adventures enjoyed by other superheroes,

She was a key character in the popular Matt Fraction comic-book run on Hawkeye which the new streaming series appears to be based on (the Disney Plus show’s title is in the same font as the comic-book series).

During that run, Fraction’s take on Kate Bishop was critically-acclaimed and reignited interest in the character, who ended up fronting many storylines on her own as the series continued.

Confusingly, Kate Bishop also takes the codename Hawkeye even when the original is still using it, causing the pair to jokingly refer to each other by the same name during many missions.

Hawkeye will come to Disney+ in 2021. You can watch it by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. And if you’re looking for more, check out our TV Guide or our guide to the best series on Disney+.