The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars are heading to BBC iPlayer

Iconic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and teen drama Pretty Little Liars will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from New Year’s Day 2021.

The BBC has acquired the rights to the full box sets of both shows as well as the upcoming spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which will be available at a later date.

This marks the first time The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been available on the BBC since 2004, when the hit Will Smith comedy was shown on BBC Two.

Dan McGolpin, Controller of BBC iPlayer said: “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and its all-star cast will amuse and entertain a new generation through BBC iPlayer and there is an opportunity to re-indulge for those who enjoyed the series on BBC screens the first time around.

“Together with new series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and all previous series of Pretty Little Liars, we will have more choice than ever before to kick-off 2021. Whatever your age and whatever your mood, there is a series waiting for you on BBC iPlayer.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally premiered in 1990 and ran for a whopping 148 episodes, and followed Will Smith as a fictionalised version of himself who famously moves in with his Auntie and Uncle in Bel-Air. The show made a superstar of lead Smith, who recently reunited with his co-stars for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion on US streaming service HBO Max.

Smith is also involved in a gritty reboot of the nineties comedy with The Wire’s Chris Collins as showrunner, which has now received a two-season deal.

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons from 2010 and followed four teenage girls whose secrets are exposed following the disappearance of their friend Alison DiLaurentis. Based on the best-selling book series, Pretty Little Liars has since become a cult classic and spawned several spin-offs.

The latest, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, will make its UK premiere on BBC iPlayer and sees Sasha Pieterse return to the role of Alison DiLaurentis as she becomes embroiled in a murder in the seemingly perfect town of Beacon Heights.

