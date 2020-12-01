Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz has “final word” on Angel v Spike

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz has “final word” on Angel v Spike

The Buffy actor, who played Angel in the Joss Whedon series, has finally settled the long-running Spike v Angel debate.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

David Boreanaz is the latest Buffy the Vampire Slayer star to weigh in on the Angel v Spike debate, voicing his differing opinion to co-star Alyson Hannigan and show creator Joss Whedon.

Advertisement

The contentious topic for Buffy fans took over Twitter earlier this month when politician Stacey Abrams declared that, while Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as she came into her power, Spike was the right man for her “as she became the power”.

Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy’s best friend and fan favourite Willow, responded with: “Actually Buffy should have dated Willow”, while Whedon sided with Abrams, tweeting: “I AGREE! (during squee).”

Now Boreanaz, who played vampire-turned-private investigator Angel on Buffy and its spin-off Angel, has addressed the debate in a recent interview with The Wrap, revealing he backs his own character all the way.

“All I’ll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love. Drop the mic. End of story,” he said. “I don’t think we need to continue. I mean, it’s pretty simple, right? Let’s think about that for really a second. Your first love is your true love, your true love is your first love. End of story.

“All due respect Stacey Abrams, I disagree. But you know, hey, you’re coming from the character’s mouth here. I think I’ll be the final word on it.”

Advertisement

Buffy – a young woman whose mystical powers allowed her to battle evil forces – dated Angel during the show’s first three series, before she ultimately chose vampire and initial villain Spike (James Marsters) to be her partner.

Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Buffy the Vampire Slayer

David Boreanaz
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

David Boreanaz Angel

Buffy spin-off Angel heads to All4 and E4

Cast of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: where are they now?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer SO1 Key Art JPEG © Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming to UK TV and streaming – for free!

Buffy

Buffy the Vampire Slayer – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and can I watch it on Netflix?