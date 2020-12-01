Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz has “final word” on Angel v Spike

David Boreanaz is the latest Buffy the Vampire Slayer star to weigh in on the Angel v Spike debate, voicing his differing opinion to co-star Alyson Hannigan and show creator Joss Whedon.

The contentious topic for Buffy fans took over Twitter earlier this month when politician Stacey Abrams declared that, while Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as she came into her power, Spike was the right man for her “as she became the power”.

Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy’s best friend and fan favourite Willow, responded with: “Actually Buffy should have dated Willow”, while Whedon sided with Abrams, tweeting: “I AGREE! (during squee).”

Now Boreanaz, who played vampire-turned-private investigator Angel on Buffy and its spin-off Angel, has addressed the debate in a recent interview with The Wrap, revealing he backs his own character all the way.

“All I’ll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love. Drop the mic. End of story,” he said. “I don’t think we need to continue. I mean, it’s pretty simple, right? Let’s think about that for really a second. Your first love is your true love, your true love is your first love. End of story.

“All due respect Stacey Abrams, I disagree. But you know, hey, you’re coming from the character’s mouth here. I think I’ll be the final word on it.”

Buffy – a young woman whose mystical powers allowed her to battle evil forces – dated Angel during the show’s first three series, before she ultimately chose vampire and initial villain Spike (James Marsters) to be her partner.

