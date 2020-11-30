Will there be a season 3 of Virgin River?

The much-anticipated second season of Virgin River recently arrived on Netflix and if you’ve already binged all 10 episodes of the drama, you’re sure to have many burning questions as to the fate of several main characters.

Based on Robyn Carr’s novels of the same name, the latest series of Virgin River saw midwife Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) continue life in the small town whilst getting trapped in a love triangle with bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson) and his friend-with-benefits Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) who is pregnant with his baby.

Over the course of the 10 episodes, the drama came to an ultimate head, with Mel and Jack’s happy ending hanging in the balance after Jack was attacked – but will all be resolved in season three?

Here’s everything we know so far about Virgin River’s third outing.

Will there be a Virgin River season 3?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether Virgin River will be back for a third run just yet but as the season two finale left viewers with several cliffhangers, there would be an uproar if Mel and the other residents of the Californian town didn’t return for season three.

The streamer announced the show’s season two renewal towards the end of December – roughly two weeks after its Netflix debut, so it’s likely we won’t hear about season three news until at least then.

Virgin River season 3 release date

While season three is not yet officially happening, we can predict when we’re likely to see Mel and Jack return to our screens.

According to Production Weekly, season three was expected to begin filming between August and December of this year – however neither Netflix nor members of the cast have confirmed that production took place over these months.

So in light of this information, and the fact that both seasons one and two of Virgin River arrived on Netflix towards the end of their respective years, we can predict that season three should be released in either November or December 2021.

However, this all depends on whether filming has been able to go ahead in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more about where Virgin River is filmed.

What will happen in Virgin River season 3?

**WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR SEASON TWO**

Season two’s finale left us with a lot to unpack so there’ll be plenty of material to cover in a potential third season.

Let’s start with the biggest cliffhanger of the series which saw Mel find a wounded Jack, bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. The opening episode of the next season is bound to reveal whether Jack’s injuries are fatal or not, while Mel and the others look into who shot him.

The end of season two also saw the romantic reconciliation of Jack and Mel, with the pair declaring their love for one another and kissing in the penultimate episode – but will they officially begin a relationship? And how will Jack’s injuries affect their romance?

Showrunner Sue Tenney recently told TVLine that the third season will see “a larger time jump than we had between seasons one and two”, while the mystery as to who shot Jack will span “over several seasons” – so it’s likely we don’t be getting an answer straight away.

Season three will also provide some answers for Hope and Doc, who were about to discuss some difficult medical news before they were interrupted by a surprise re-engagement party in the final episode.

Tenney added that Doc’s diagnosis will be a key plot point in the next series, adding that his new situation will be “a complication that will challenge him and will challenge his relationship with Hope.”

“He’s going to rise to the challenge, but it is a real complication for him, especially for him practicing medicine going forward. Will he be able to continue to do that? The clinic and town are his life, so we will seriously explore that.”

The finale of season two also left us wondering whether Preacher will be accepting a job as a chef in San Francisco or whether he’ll be staying in Virgin River after the arrival of Wes’ twin brother and Christopher – Paige/Michelle’s son. The show’s third outing is sure to answer all these questions while following the plot of Robyn Carr’s novels on which the series is based.

Virgin River season 3 cast

As Virgin River hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season, we can’t say for certain which cast members will be returning, but we’d be surprised if Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan) and Colin Lawrence (John ‘Preacher’ Middleton) didn’t appear season three.

Likewise, we’d expect Lauren Hammersely (Charmaine Roberts), Tim Matheson (Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes), Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky) and Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady) to return for a third season also.