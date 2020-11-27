Baby Yoda’s real name is finally revealed in The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian’s breakout star is undoubtedly the Child, the diminutive green sidekick to the titular bounty hunter whose mysterious origins have fuelled most of the action in the Disney+ Star Wars series to date.

Advertisement

Now, after 13 episodes and a lot of questing, we finally know the truth about the Child’s background, history and even his true name – and to the horror of many, it’s not just ‘Baby Yoda‘.

Watch out for spoilers below the jump for The Mandalorian season two, episode five, aka Chapter 13, aka The Jedi.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Still here? Then like us you’ll already be re-addressing all your Baby Yoda fan mail to his newly-discovered moniker, revealed by ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) after Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) finally tracks her down in the latest episode (which you can read about in our latest The Mandalorian review).

Apparently, Baby Yoda’s name is… Grogu! And Ahsoka’s also able to work out some of his background, revealing to Mando that this little green menace was actually raised in the Jedi Temple on Curscant (as seen in the Star Wars prequels), training with various Jedi Masters to work on his connection to the force and (probably) single-handedly keeping the Temple Chefs in business.

With the fall of the Jedi and Order 66, all that changed, however. Grogu was sent into hiding away from the Empire after the Clone Wars ended, taken by somebody else and then his memory gets conveniently hazy for a while, leading up to his first appearance in The Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm

“I’ve only known one other being like this… a wise Jedi Master named Yoda,” Ahsoka notes. Hmm, it’s almost like he’s a baby version of him, right?

Later, Ahsoka expresses some concerns about what the years in hiding have done to Grogu, noting that his need to hide his abilities and his fear and anger have made him susceptible to the Dark Side (though our biggest question might be why he still acts like a toddler after years of Jedi training), and clearly this isn’t the end of The Child’s story.

But it’s still good to finally have a few answers about the biggest mystery in the Mandalorian, and what we should actually be calling its breakout star.

Advertisement

Which is obviously still Baby Yoda… but we might use Grogu from time to time too.