Actress Lauren Swickard (Dear White People, Roped) has had a result – she has made the not-necessarily-easy transition from front of camera to the writing room with her romantic drama, A California Christmas, which has also sold to Netflix and will stream this December.

A California Christmas is the story of big city executive who is challenged by his boss to convince a reluctant farmer to sell her land to their corporation. Succeed and he will be promoted to President of Acquisitions. Fail and their deal falls apart.

The first obstacle he encounters is the farmer he has to persuade, hoodwink, mislead is a beautiful young woman with doe eyes and a Colgate smile.

Will Joseph overcome his feelings for Callie and get her to sign away the farm, or will love win the day?

The three-week shoot took place in July, one of the first productions in action after the first lockdown.

Lauren told Digital Journal: “I’ve written quite a few scripts. I never thought my first one to go into production would happen during a global pandemic. I feel so incredibly blessed that our team is working together through all of the challenges that come with COVID-19. We lose two hours each day due to our precautionary guidelines and we still make our days without losing a set-up – our team is full of some of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. This is an interesting, uncharted territory and we’re fortunate to be one of the first productions up and running.

“We also know the rest of Hollywood is watching us to see how it goes.”

When is A California Christmas released on Netflix?