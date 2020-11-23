When is The Grand Tour season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

It’s brilliant news for all you Grand Tour fans, as the much anticipated second special for season four is finally on its way!

Advertisement

While Top Gear made its comeback to BBC One previously, loyal fans of the trio who transformed it into a titan of the motoring genre – James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson – have been eagerly waiting for the return of Grand Tour.

The presenting team launched the motoring series back in 2016 as they made the move to Amazon Prime Video, and it soon became one of the biggest titles in the streaming service’s line-up.

Now, after almost a year since the first episode Seaman was released, James, Richard, and Jeremy will be back for more globetrotting adventures in wheels of their choice.

The streaming site recently released a new trailer, which showed the trio attempting a gruelling island treasure hunt in Madagascar. And a release date has now been confirmed for December!

So, when is back? What cars will the trio be taking out? And has the series been affected by the pandemic?

Read on for all you need to know about the next episode, including some major format changes, with the beloved studio tent now a thing of the past.

Get Amazon and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Amazon and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Grand Tour season 4 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch on Friday 18th December on Amazon Prime Video.

Following their perilous watery escapades in the Mekong, the intrepid trio find themselves back on four wheels for their latest adventure on the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar.

Armed with three sports cars, Richard, James and Jeremy believe they are in for a cushy road trip and fun escapades as they arrive in Reunion and race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac, a jaw dropping ring road built out in the sea.

However, a bizarre challenge from Mr Wilman sends them across the ocean to Madagascar, where they must tackle the toughest road in the world, in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built, in order to complete one of their toughest quests to date.

Indiana Jez and the ________? The Grand Tour Presents: #AMassiveHunt. Coming to Prime Video 18 December. pic.twitter.com/dllfxA04Cj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) November 23, 2020

Series four is comprised of a number of specials. The first – Seamen – dropped on last year on Friday, 13th December and the remainder were set to follow at a later date.

However, due to the current pandemic, production was put on hold after the episode aired.

The men looked to be getting back to work this summer, with Clarkson sharing a picture in June of himself and his two co-presenters at a safe social distance.

He captioned the image: “Today’s important work. Planning the next adventure.”

Filming then began in October with Clarkson posting another cheeky snap to his Instagram revealing The Grand Tour team had formed a social bubble.

This allowed the team to film new episodes of the show without breaking any of the coronavirus guidelines set out by the government and industry bodies.

Unfortunately, the outbreak of coronavirus has forced the trio to cancel their planned trip to Russia for episode three, while the release of their Madagascar special was also postponed when producer Andy Wilman fell ill with COVID-19. Thankfully, he has since recovered.

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour series 4?

There is a trailer for the Madagascan special and it looks like this could be one of the trio’s toughest challenges yet!

What are the format changes in The Grand Tour season four?

An emotional Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that the current format, featuring a live studio audience in a tented studio, will be scrapped in favour of more road trip “adventure specials”.

“So although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on,” Clarkson said.

Amazon will also be backing solo projects for The Grand Tour presenters, with May immersing himself in Our Man in Japan.

Clarkson previously told the Radio Times he has “no plans” for what he will do beyond The Grand Tour, although the star is already hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire over on ITV.

“I never run out of ideas,” the 59 year old said. “Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he said.

Where is The Grand Tour season four filmed?

Jeremy Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that he had been working on season four “for some time”.

Clarkson, alongside presenters Richard Hammond and James May, were reported to have started filming their Seaman special in June 2019, while episode two wrapped afterwards in Madagascar.

In an interview with The Sun in May 2019, Clarkson confirmed that locations for season four will include Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

During a recent interview, James May assured fans the show will continue.

He said: “There are all sorts of lovely places without having to go too far. Everything is postponed, it’s not cancelled.”

May went on to admit it would be nice to take a break from exotic locales, saying: “It’s exciting to go to exotic places but I’ve been to an awful lot of them.

He added: “Whenever we make the Grand Tour, and it was the same on Top Gear, it’s about the subject first and the story, then we make it fit somewhere.”

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don’t have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, meaning you need to be a Prime subscriber to watch.

However, if you don’t already have Amazon Prime Video you can sign up for a free 30 day trial where you can binge on The Grand Tour and more.

Advertisement

Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch Friday 18th December on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.