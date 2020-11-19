Need something new to watch? Discover what TV5MONDEplus has to offer

There’s nothing better than cosying up and watching some good TV on a dark winter night. But in a year when you may have found yourself spending more time in front of the TV than you had planned, you may now be struggling to find series or films you haven’t already seen. The good news is, TV5MONDEplus has hours of new entertainment for you – and it might just help fulfil your cultural wanderlust too.

TV5MONDEplus is an on-demand platform offering a range of French-language programmes and films from around the world. And you needn’t worry if you don’t speak French; everything features English subtitles.

From gritty Swiss dramas such as the thrilling Anomalia to gripping Canadian films like Sashinka, there’s a huge variety of content available, including popular children’s TV shows such as Canot Cocasse What’s more, because the service is totally free to use and accessible from all web and mobile data devices, you won’t have to worry about subscription fees or in-app charges.

Ready to discover some great programmes Give TV5MONDEplus a try. Not only will you find fantastic new things to watch, but you’ll also get to immerse yourself in the wonderfully diverse francophone culture – all without having to leave the sofa.

What’s on TV5MONDEplus?

TV5MONDEplus has something for everyone. Here are just a few of the highlights you can watch right now.

Les Pays d’en Haut

It’s the 1880s, and the growing settlement of Sainte-Adèle, Quebec, is right on the cusp of the industrial revolution in this historical drama. Naturally, this seismic shift in society is the talk of the town, but so is the complicated love triangle involving three of its prominent residents. The powerful but curmudgeonly mayor Séraphin Poudrier (Vincent Leclerc) will do anything to make beautiful Donalda Laloge (Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse) his own – but she’s always been in love with the charming log driver Alexis Labranche (Maxime Le Flaguais).

Le petit lieutenant

Antoine Derouere (Jalil Lespert) has just graduated from a police academy in Normandy and landed his first job at a busy Paris precinct. Though initially his tasks are a little mundane, one day his unit receives a report that a homeless man’s body has been found in the Saint-Martin canal. Shortly after, a university professor almost succumbs to the same fate. Under the guidance of his supervisor Caroline Vaudieu (Nathalie Baye), Antoine tries to track down the murderer before the next victim is claimed in this gripping French crime drama.

Sashinka

In this Canadian drama by first-time director Kristina Wagenbauer, Sasha (Carla Turcotte) is a young and talented musician who’s busy preparing for her band’s potential breakthrough concert, when her estranged mother Elena (Natalia Dontcheva) turns up unannounced on her doorstep. With no choice but to take her in, Sasha must find a way to balance preparing for the biggest performance of her life, with keeping her volatile mother at bay – as well as deal with the suppressed childhood memories that soon start fighting for her attention.

Chacun son île

This Canadian documentary series sees host Sophie Fouron travelling around the globe to visit remote islands, such as Okinawa on the southern tip of Japan. Her aim is to enrich her own, as well as the viewer’s, understanding of the diverse landscapes, cultures and people that make up our world. Each episode features fascinating interviews with local residents about what makes their island unique, as well as the social and environmental problems they’re facing and what can be done to help.

