When is The Batman’s Gotham Police spin-off on TV? Latest news on the DC Comics show

Robert Pattinson’s upcoming blockbuster The Batman is one of the world’s most anticipated comic book movies, set to launch an ambitious new trilogy for the caped crusader.

The story is already set to expand across a spin-off television series set in the same universe, which will follow the officers at Gotham City Police Department as they cope with everyday crime and super-villainy.

Similar in concept to the recently concluded Gotham, the series is likely to take on a darker tone than its predecessor and could offer some hints as to what we can expect from the new film series.

The show was originally to be masterminded by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, but the prolific writer recently departed the project over creative differences and a replacement is yet to be hired.

It’s unclear if this will cause any substantial production setback, but given The Batman’s far away release date in 2022, there’s seemingly no need to rush this spin-off to screens.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Batman’s GCPD spin-off.

When is The Batman spin-off series on TV?

There is yet to be any indication of when The Batman’s spin-off series could premiere, but it’s likely to come at a similar time to the film’s release date, which is currently 4th March 2022.

The series is heading to US streaming service HBO Max, which has no plans to launch in the UK at present, but the show will no doubt find a broadcaster on our shores.

What is The Batman spin-off series about?

The Batman’s spin-off series will focus on the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD), as its officers are faced with a heavy workload of crimes committed by both ordinary citizens and the super-villain community.

It is believed that the show will be at least partly inspired by a comic book series titled Gotham Central, written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Ed Brubaker (The Winter Soldier), which shared the same premise for its acclaimed 40-issue run.

Is the series connected to Gotham?

The recently concluded procedural series Gotham, which starred Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon, was also inspired by the Gotham Central comic book, although ultimately told a completely different story.

The show wrapped up after five seasons last year and will not tie into the new GCPD drama in any way.

Who is in the cast of The Batman TV spin-off?

It has not yet been confirmed which characters will appear in The Batman’s spin-off on HBO Max.

Fans have speculated over whether Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright could appear as their film characters Bruce Wayne and Commissioner Gordon, but neither have been officially confirmed.

It’s possible that the show could include fan favourite characters from Gotham Central such as Renee Montoya (who later becomes The Question) and Maggie Sawyer (who goes on to have a relationship with Kate Kane aka Batwoman).

However, Warner Bros is yet to reveal any details whatsoever.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. But why not watch The Batman trailer again? You know you want to.

